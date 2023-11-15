Volume Of IFC Investments In Azerbaijan Over Past 30 Years Revealed

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. The
International Finance Corporation (IFC) has invested over $800
million in more than 60 projects in Azerbaijan over the past 30
years, the representative of IFC in Azerbaijan Aliya Azimova said
at the II Baku Forum on Sustainable Development, Trend reports.
"The IFC is one of the world's major multinational financial
institutions, promoting private sector investment in developing
countries. We have invested over $800 million in over 60 projects
in Azerbaijan over the last 30 years. Furthermore, we have
contributed to government programs in over 20 different areas,
including the investment climate, renewable energy, corporate
governance, SME growth, agribusiness, and the financial sector,"
Azimova said.
"There are numerous prospects for private sector investment in
digital communications in all of the region's countries,
particularly given regional integration and collaboration, as well
as new transportation corridors. In terms of Azerbaijan, I'd like
to refer to our recent study on the country's private sector
diagnostic, which offers potential for encouraging private sector
investment. It describes the possibilities of attracting more than
$1 billion in private investment in digital infrastructure, more
than $700 million in soft logistics investment every year, and more
than $6.5 billion in digital financial investment if these
opportunities are achieved in Azerbaijan," she said.
