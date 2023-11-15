Azerbaijani, Russian Writers Discuss Current Issues In Literature

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
Azerbaijani and Russian writers have discussed the prospects of
cooperation.
The meeting between members of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union and
Russian writers Afanasy Mammadov, Alexey Salnikov and Dmitry
Danilov was held as part of the 9th Baku International Book Fair, Azernews reports.
Chairman of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union, People's Writer Anar
Rzayev welcomed the Russian writers.
The writers highlighted the current issues in the literature of
Russia and Azerbaijan, including features of Soviet prose and
poetry that unify both countries. Russian writers handed over their
books translated into Azerbaijani.
The 9th Baku International Book Fair is co-organized by the
Culture Ministry with the support of the Caspian Event Organisers
to promote book reading in the country, establish new contacts, and
develop the book market in general.
The book fair provides a great opportunity for literary figures
to demonstrate and sell their printed products and to negotiate and
sign lucrative contracts with both local and foreign publishers and
authors, including national publishing and printing companies.
The event brings together Azerbaijani poets and writers, young
authors, and honorary guests.
A diverse program has been prepared by Turkiye, especially for
the 9th Baku International Book Fair.
Russia also holds a series of events in various formats in the
exhibition hall and in a number of cultural institutions with the
aim of presenting the book art and literary and cultural heritage
of the honorary guest country.
Over 30 foreign organisations from 11 countries, 109 local
publishing houses, as well as bookstores and cultural centres, are
taking part in the 9th Baku International Book Fair.
More than 220 events are being held within the book fair. Among
them are master classes for children and adults, book
presentations, autograph sessions, conferences, symposiums, hours
of reading, etc.
Within the book fair, Azerbaijani publishing houses offer 30–50
percent discounts on books.
