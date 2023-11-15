Qatar Airways Becomes Global Airline Partner Of Inter Milan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Airways, the national carrier of the State of Qatar, welcomes top-tier Italian football team FC Internazionale Milano (Inter) to its sport sponsorship portfolio. At the Dubai Airshow 2023, Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, Engr. Badr Al Meer joined hands with Inter's executive team as the new Official Global Airline Partner of the club.



In a group-wide partnership, the multi-year agreement will incorporate branding, hospitality, and marketing rights, including tailored travel solutions for all Inter fans. The cooperation supports Qatar Airways in strengthening its footprint across Italy and Europe – a region of utmost importance to the airline.

The partnership will also see extended group-wide rights with Inter, which include:

- Hamad International Airport as the 'Official Airport'

- Qatar Duty Free as the 'Official Duty-Free'

- Qatar Airways Privilege Club as the 'Official Frequent Flyer Programme'

- Qatar Airways Holidays as the 'Official Fan Travel Partner' in Qatar.

To celebrate this partnership, on the second day of the Dubai Airshow, Engr. Badr Al Meer hosted members of the Inter executive team with a tour of the Qatar Airways aircraft on display. Inter Legend, FIFA World Cup champion, and UEFA Champions League winner, Marco Materazzi, also made a surprise appearance to commemorate what is anticipated to be an outstanding sports partnership with Qatar Airways Group.

The Inter delegation explored the Business Class suite onboard the Boeing 787-9, the award-winning Qsuite on the Airbus A350-1000, and the state-of-the-art Qatar Executive private jet, the Gulfstream G650ER. The delegation presented Qatar Airways with Inter jerseys printed with the number“7” to commemorate the airline's seven times title of“World's Best Airline”.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Badr Al Meer, said:“Qatar Airways' relationship with Milan goes back to 2002 when we announced Milan as our first service city in Italy from Doha. Partnering with the football sensation, Inter, brings our relationship full circle with this vibrant city. Italy is one of Qatar Airways' most valued markets and this partnership will help deepen our relationship with not only Milan, but all markets across Europe and Asia where Inter has a huge following. We look forward to working with the club to chart a new era of success, both on and off the pitch.”

“We're so proud to welcome Qatar Airways to our family as a global partner,” explained Alessandro Antonello, FC Internazionale Milano CEO Corporate.“This agreement confirms the ever-growing appeal of our brand, which is now linked to one of the leading airlines in the world that shares our unwavering commitment to forge connections between places and people the world over. Thanks to this partnership, Qatar Airways will be granted access to our main touchpoints: our fanbase, which is made up of over 400 million supporters all over the globe, our illustrious history, our values and our unwavering connection with the city of Milan will support our new partner with its business development."

To celebrate the partnership, Qatar Airways Privilege Club will be offering Inter fans discounts of up to 12 per cent on flight fares to witness the legendary Italian team compete at the San Siro Stadium.

Qatar Duty Free (QDF) is set to elevate its standards of luxury through this distinguished sponsorship. Renowned as the unrivalled beacon of sophistication, Qatar Duty Free was recently recognised as the 2023 "Airport Retailer of the Year" by the Frontier Awards. The partnership with Inter leverages QDF's prestigious status and presents a transformative milestone for customers and VIP stakeholders alike.

The illustrious agreement with Inter will also comprise extending rights to Qatar Tourism, ensuring a well-rounded partnership with Qatar. This extended partnership underscores the shared vision between both entities, paves the way for strong relations between Italy and Qatar, and supports the implementation of Qatar National Vision 2030.

Symbolising excellence in the world of aviation and football, the partnership enables Qatar Airways to connect the team to exciting overseas tours and competitions as its key travel partner. The airline will also increase its visibility in Milan with Qatar Airways' branded LED signage around Inter's San Siro Stadium.

Inter is a club steeped in a rich history of success and has consistently achieved greatness on both the domestic and international stage. With 19 Serie A, three UEFA Champions League, and eight Italian Cup wins, Inter has truly etched its name in football history. The club's motto,“We are brothers and sisters of the world”, encapsulates their passionate fan base – the 'Nerazzurri' faithful, and aligns with Qatar Airways' mission of uniting the world through the power of sport.

The airline currently operates from two airports in Italy, with three daily flights from Milan Malpensa and 18 weekly flights from Rome Fiumicino. From January 2024, flights to Rome will also increase from one to three daily flights.