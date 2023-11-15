Flydubai Resumes Kabul Flights After Two-Year Hiatus

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

The first Flydubai flight from the United Arab Emirates made its historic return to Kabul International Airport on Wednesday, ending a prolonged two-year suspension of the airline's operations in the country.

This move comes after Flydubai's announcement in October to reinstate flights between Kabul and the UAE, signalling a positive step toward re-establishing air connectivity.

The resumption of Flydubai flights has garnered widespread acclaim, particularly highlighted in a statement from the office of the Taliban's deputy chief minister. The significance of this decision is underscored as it represents a critical link between Afghanistan and the UAE, fostering the country's reintegration into the global community.

Under the new arrangement, Flydubai is set to operate two flights a week, providing much-needed transportation options for travellers between Afghanistan and the UAE.

This development follows the cessation of operations by numerous international airlines in Afghanistan following the collapse of the previous government in August 2021,



Afghanistan's air travel landscape is limited to two local airlines: Ariana Airlines and Kam Air. Despite the presence of these carriers, passengers have been voicing their discontent over a noticeable surge in ticket prices for flights connecting Kabul and Dubai.

Online sources reveal that the price for a single passenger in economy class from Kabul to Dubai has skyrocketed to around $450, representing a substantial increase compared to the costs prevailing two years ago. This price hike has left many travellers grappling with the financial burden of air travel.

This comes in the wake of several airlines suspending their flights in Afghanistan following the collapse of the republic.

