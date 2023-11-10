(MENAFN- Baystreet) Amgen Down on Repatha Data

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) today announced new data reinforcing the safety and efficacy of Repatha® (evolocumab) from the FOURIER Open Label Extension (OLE) [FOURIER-OLE] trial at the American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions 2023 in Philadelphia. These presentations will focus on the reduction of a known cardiovascular disease (CVD) risk factor, LDL "bad" cholesterol (LDL-C). Amgen will also present new research from the Phase 2 OCEAN(a)-DOSE study of its investigational small interfering RNA (siRNA) olpasiran that will focus on a primarily genetically determined and presumed independent CVD risk factor, lipoprotein(a) [Lp(a)].

Data from the EBBINGHAUS sub-study of the FOURIER-OLE is the first to evaluate the impact of long-term lowering of LDL-C on cognitive function following administration of Repatha in adult patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD). The data showed patients treated with Repatha did not experience any apparent cognitive decline following a median achieved LDL-C of 34 mg/dL through a median follow-up period of 5.1 years.

"Cardiovascular disease is a leading public health crisis in the United States. Amgen remains steadfast in our commitment to reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke, starting with lowering levels of LDL-C, one of the most modifiable risk factors," said Paul Burton, senior vice president and chief medical officer at Amgen.

AMGN shares dumped 99 cents to $263.08

