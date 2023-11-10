Prince Harry, Elton John, Elizabeth Hurley's Case Against Daily Mail Publisher Can Go To Trial, Says UK Judge

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Prince Harry, Elton John and five other public figures had accused Daily Mail publisher of using private detectives and listening devices to illegally snoop on them. Now a British judge has rejected a bid to dismiss the case and said the case should“go to a full trial”.

Judge Matthew Nicklin rejected a bid by the publisher of the Daily Mail to dismiss the case without trial, saying defense lawyers had not delivered a“knockout blow” to the claimants' case claimants of the case include Elton John's husband David Furnish and actors Elizabeth Hurley, Prince Harry, Sadie Frost among others.

They have accuse publisher Associated Newspapers Ltd. of unlawfully gathering information by bugging homes and cars, recording phone conversations and using deceit to obtain medical records Harry said the publisher targeted him and the people closest to him by unlawfully hacking voicemails, tapping landlines, obtaining itemized phone bills and the flight information of his then-girlfriend, Chelsy Davy Newspapers strongly denied the allegations and asked the judge to throw out the case. At hearings in March its lawyers argued that the claims -– which date as far back as 1993 -- were brought too late and that claimants were relying on confidential evidence the papers turned over to a 2012 public inquiry into tabloid wrongdoing.\"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!\" Click here!Nicklin ruled that the claimants cannot rely on the documents handed over to the 2012 Leveson inquiry, which was sparked by revelations of phone hacking by the now-defunct News of the World tabloid. But he said the case can go ahead because the claims“have a real prospect of succeeding.\"The case is one of several lawsuits brought in the UK by Harry, who has made it a personal mission to tame Britain's tabloid press. He blames the British media for the death of his mother, Princess Diana, who was killed in a car crash in Paris in 1997 while being pursued by paparazzi and his wife Meghan cited press intrusion as a reason for their decision to quit royal duties in 2020 and move to California judge said a new hearing in the case for Nov. 21. No date has been set for the trial, where Prince Harry could give evidence. He unexpectedly attended the March hearings in the Associated Newspapers case, though he did not take the stand June he became the first senior member of the royal family to testify in court in more than a century when he gave evidence in a separate phone hacking lawsuit against the publishers of the Daily Mirror.

