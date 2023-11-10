Amir Arrives In Abu Dhabi

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Abu Dhabi: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani arrived this evening, November 9, in Abu Dhabi on a fraternal visit to the sisterly United Arab Emirates.

HH the Amir and the accompanying delegation were welcomed upon arrival at the Presidential Flight by his brother the President of the United Arab Emirates HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

HH the Amir and the accompanying delegation were also welcomed by the Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court HH Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi HH Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the UAE HE Dr. Sultan Salmeen Saeed Al Mansouri.

