Belarus Approves Agreement With Russia On Unifying Fees And Tariffs For Air Navigation & Airports

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Belarus has completed internal governmental procedures for the
entry into force of an intergovernmental agreement with Russia on
the collection of air navigation and airport fees and tariffs,
according to a resolution of the Belarusian government, Azernews reports, citing Interfax.
"To approve the agreement between the government of the Republic
of Belarus and the government of the Russian Federation on the
collection of air navigation and airport fees and tariffs, signed
in Moscow on June 28, 2023," according to the resolution published
on Thursday on the National Legal Internet Portal.
The country's Foreign Affairs Ministry has been instructed to
send a notification that Belarus has completed the internal
governmental procedures necessary for entering into the
agreement.
It was previously reported that the agreement envisages
unification of aviation fees and the collection of fees for airport
and air navigation services from aircraft of Belarus and Russia as
member countries of the Union State in amounts that do not exceed
the fees charged in their respective countries.
MENAFN10112023000195011045ID1107404835
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.