Stonehenge to Great Pyramids: 7 mysterious ancient monuments

Mysterious ancient monuments like Stonehenge, Easter Island Moai, Great Pyramids, Teotihuacán, Göbekli Tepe, Nazca Lines, and Rapa Iti Moai continue to baffle enthusiasts even now
Stonehenge is one of the most famous prehistoric monuments in the world. This circle of massive standing stones in Wiltshire, England, dates back to around 3100 BC
Located in southeastern Turkey, Göbekli Tepe is an archaeological site that dates back to around 9600 BC, making it one of the oldest known religious structures in the world
These statues, known as Moai of Rapa Iti, are much smaller and more primitive in design than their Easter Island counterparts, reason of creation is still unknown
It's a series of geoglyphs etched into the desert floor of southern Peru, reason of creation unknown
These statues were carved from compressed volcanic ash and stand on stone platforms around the island
Built during the Fourth Dynasty of the Old Kingdom of Egypt, around 2600 BC, the pyramids of Giza are some of the most iconic and mysterious ancient monuments in the world
