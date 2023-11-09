His Majesty The King Congratulates Cambodia's Sovereign On National Day

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

His Majesty King Mohammed VI sent a congratulatory message to the King of Cambodia, His Majesty Norodom Sihamoni, on the occasion of his country's National Day.

In this message, the Sovereign wishes His Majesty Norodom Sihamoni happiness and the Cambodian people prosperity.

His Majesty the King also assured the King of Cambodia of His willingness to work with him to strengthen the excellent friendly relations between the two countries.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Kingdom of Morocco - Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates.