Qatar University's CENG Launches Future Engineer Initiative

Doha, Qatar: The Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, and the Department of Mechanical and Industrial Engineering in the College of Engineering (CENG) at Qatar University (QU) recently launched the Future Engineer programme.

The primary objective of this programme is to introduce students to engineering, with a particular focus on civil and mechanical engineering. The programme aims to stimulate students' interest, particularly those from the Qatar School of Science and Technology, and motivate them to delve into the exciting subjects that are essential to Qatar's continuous cultural growth.

During the event, students participated in hands-on experiments and delved into various scientific areas within civil engineering, encompassing structural engineering, geotechnical engineering, environmental and water engineering, building information modeling, and surveying engineering. Furthermore, the programme explored mechanical engineering, emphasising fundamental areas such as material properties and thermodynamics.

Head of the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, Prof. Alaa Al Hawari, stated,“The Future Engineer event not only cultivates interest in the engineering field but also emphasises the pivotal role of civil engineering in shaping the future. It provides an exceptional opportunity for students to gain firsthand experience in engineering and envision their contributions to building a sustainable and prosperous Qatar. The event promises to be an enriching experience, offering students a unique chance to explore engineering in a practical and engaging manner. Through hands-on experiments and exploration of scientific topics, we aim to inspire young minds to consider the exciting prospects awaiting them in the fields of civil and mechanical engineering.”

From her side, Head of the Department of Mechanical and Industrial Engineering, Prof. Saud Ghani, emphasized the importance of this event.

She said,“In a world driven by technological advancements, the Future Engineer event offers students a glimpse into the exciting world of mechanical engineering. We aspire to inspire the next generation of engineers who will contribute to the innovation and progress of our nation.”

Vice President of Strategic Relations, Public, and Government Affairs for ExxonMobil Qatar, Rashid Al Hajri, noted that ExxonMobil Qatar is pleased to support the Future Engineer event. Al Hajri added that ExxonMobil Qatar's contribution to this event is a reflection of its commitment to support initiatives at schools and universities in Qatar that align with its vision of how STEM education can foster a sustainable future.

“If the next generation is empowered with the necessary knowledge and skills to address complex challenges, they can drive positive change and create stronger local communities and a better world for us all,” Al Hajri added.