SOSA-Aligned Half-ATR Embedded Computing Chassis For Communications And Electronic Warfare (EW) From Elma

Elma Electronic Inc. in Fremont, Calif., is introducing the ATR-3600S rugged half-ATR chassis for deployable aerospace and defense applications like tactical communications, C5ISR, electronic warfare (EW), and SIGINT.

The six-slot chassis includes military-grade components like MIL-STD-38999 connectors and high-altitude fan tray that operates under extreme conditions.

The device aligns with The Open Group Sensor Open Systems Architecture (SOSA ), accepts 3U plug-in cards (PICs), and a SOSA-aligned VITA 62 power supply.

The ATR-3600S can be integrated with plug-in cards embedded computing such as compute- or I/O-intensive processors, Ethernet and PCI Express switches, PNT and RF transceivers, and supports a wide range of interface connections.

A USB-based maintenance aggregator port on the front panel facilitates servicing, and an aluminum dip-brazed exterior meets rugged requirements.

The lightweight unit can be for compact low-load applications, and the power supply and line filter combination provides EMC shielding that meets MIL-STD-461E.

