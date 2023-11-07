KOTC Prized With Educational Maritime Training Award

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 7 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Oil Tanker Company on Tuesday received a prized award for its educational maritime field training program in the maritime industry for Middle East and the Indian subcontinent region for the year 2023 awarded by the IMO.

A press statement by KOTC said that the IMO's (International Maritime Organization) evaluation is considered paramount when it comes to the maritime transport field.

Chief executive officer Sheikh Khaled Ahmed received the award during the ceremony that was held today in Dubai, under the benefaction of Dubai's Civil Aviation Chairman and Airlines CEO, Sheikh Ahmad bin Saeed.

The award considered is a feat to be supplemented to the many KOTC accomplishments making way for further progress and more endeavors putting the company's reputation on a scale to be measured on a regional and international standard, said Sheikh Khaled. (end)

