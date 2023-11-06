'Saffron Tourism' Takes Hold In Italy, Harvest Underway

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Saffron tourism is the holiday of choice for a growing number of people fascinated by the small purple autumn crocus that grows in Abruzzo, Lazio, Tuscany and Sardinia, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.

The trick is to catch the flower just before it opens in order to preserve the three to five orange-red stigmas that must be dried to obtain the precious spice that adds taste to many dishes including saffron risotto and ice cream.

On the market, the dried product costs around 30 euro per gram; if it is of quality one gram can be used to make at least 20 portions of risotto, while low-quality saffron will deliver between three and four portions at most.

The harvest takes place between October and November and the bulbs have acclimatised well in the highland and inland areas, in the central Apennine Abruzzo region where L'Aquila saffron boasts Protected Designation of Origin quality label covering 13 municipalities, but also in southern Lazio, Tuscany and Sardinia.

"The cost of this rare spice is high because about 100,000 flowers and over 420 hours of labour are required to produce one kilogramme of saffron in threads," says Sonia Fiucci, president of the 'Saffron Roads' association, which together with the master ice-cream maker Francesco Dioletta organises 'Gather, know and taste' event in San Pio delle Camere (L'Aquila) attracting 150 visitors a day during the harvest season.

The crocus flower is also edibile and can be used in salads but also to make jam. Sheep, mice, moles and wild boar are fond of it too, which is why the saffron fields are all fenced off.

For those with a green fingers, there is the 'Furrow Festival' in August, with demonstrations on how to grow the bulbs.