'Saffron Tourism' Takes Hold In Italy, Harvest Underway

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Saffron tourism is the holiday of choice for a growing number of
people fascinated by the small purple autumn crocus that grows in
Abruzzo, Lazio, Tuscany and Sardinia, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.
The trick is to catch the flower just before it opens in order
to preserve the three to five orange-red stigmas that must be dried
to obtain the precious spice that adds taste to many dishes
including saffron risotto and ice cream.
On the market, the dried product costs around 30 euro per gram;
if it is of quality one gram can be used to make at least 20
portions of risotto, while low-quality saffron will deliver between
three and four portions at most.
The harvest takes place between October and November and the
bulbs have acclimatised well in the highland and inland areas, in
the central Apennine Abruzzo region where L'Aquila saffron boasts
Protected Designation of Origin quality label covering 13
municipalities, but also in southern Lazio, Tuscany and
Sardinia.
"The cost of this rare spice is high because about 100,000
flowers and over 420 hours of labour are required to produce one
kilogramme of saffron in threads," says Sonia Fiucci, president of
the 'Saffron Roads' association, which together with the master
ice-cream maker Francesco Dioletta organises 'Gather, know and
taste' event in San Pio delle Camere (L'Aquila) attracting 150
visitors a day during the harvest season.
The crocus flower is also edibile and can be used in salads but
also to make jam. Sheep, mice, moles and wild boar are fond of it
too, which is why the saffron fields are all fenced off.
For those with a green fingers, there is the 'Furrow Festival'
in August, with demonstrations on how to grow the bulbs.
