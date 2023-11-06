Zaluzhnyi's Aide Killed In Grenade Explosion Near Kyiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Ukrainian serviceman was killed and his 13-year-old son was seriously injured in a grenade explosion near Kyiv on Monday, November 6.
Ukraine's National Police announced this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.
The tragedy occurred in a residential complex in the village of Chaiky, Kyiv region. After receiving a report about the explosion, the police urgently arrived at the scene.
According to preliminary information, the explosion killed a 39-year-old serviceman and seriously injured his 13-year-old son.
The police are working at the scene. Criminal proceedings have been launched over the death of a person and illegal handling of ammunition.
The Ukrainska Pravda news site, citing its own sources, said the deceased man is Hennadii Chastiakov who worked as an aide to Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi.
