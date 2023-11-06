Jordan's King Abdullah II announce air-drop of medical aid to Gaza field hospital

(MENAFN) Jordan's King Abdullah II has announced that his country's air force conducted an air-drop of crucial medical supplies to a field hospital in the besieged Gaza Strip. The King expressed that this aid delivery was a moral obligation to support the Palestinian people who have been affected by the ongoing conflict. The announcement coincided with a regional diplomatic tour by the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, who held discussions in Amman, Jordan, on Saturday.



This gesture from Jordan demonstrates solidarity with the Palestinian population in Gaza and underscores the importance of providing humanitarian assistance to those in need during times of crisis. The swift response from Jordan's air force in delivering medical supplies to the field hospital highlights the country's commitment to supporting its Palestinian brethren in their time of hardship. The ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip has resulted in numerous casualties and a pressing need for medical aid, making international support crucial in alleviating the suffering of the affected population.



Jordan's assistance to the field hospital in Gaza reflects the broader international efforts to provide humanitarian relief to the region. By taking this initiative, Jordan aims to contribute to alleviating the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and offer crucial medical support to the Palestinian people impacted by the conflict. The air-drop of medical supplies is part of the broader regional and international response to address the urgent needs arising from the conflict in Gaza.

