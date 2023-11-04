Azerbaijan Explores Prospects For Enhancing Fintech Sector

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. The Central Bank
of Azerbaijan (CBA) and representatives of the Azerbaijan FinTech
Association (AzFina) discussed the prospects for enhancing the
fintech sector, as Governor of the CBA Taleh Kazimov wrote on his
page on X, Trend reports.
"The CBA held another meeting with representatives of AzFina.
The meeting discussed reforms in the development of the payment
services market as well as the development of relations between
organizations within the fintech ecosystem and other financial
institutions," Kazimov said.
"We talked about strengthening the role of fintech in the
payment market, introducing new payment solutions, and expanding
digital payments. We also exchanged opinions on the current
situation and future prospects of the fintech sector," he
added.
AzFina was founded in December 2020 by six leading companies
operating in the field of financial services. The main goals of the
association are to support the creation of a digital financial
ecosystem in the country and the creation of conditions for the
transition to a digital economy; to help the development of fintech
companies; to represent and defend their interests in state and
non-state institutions; and to contribute to more effective
cooperation between fintech companies and other market
participants.
