DELTA Wealth Partners Announces Strategic Investment In Taka Sports At Gitex Global 2025

DELTA Wealth Partners (DWP), the Abu Dhabi–based investment firm redefining how artificial intelligence is integrated into global asset management, has announced its latest strategic investment in Taka Sports, a technology company pioneering the use of AI-driven machine vision in athletic performance analytics.

The announcement coincides with Gitex Global and Expand North Star, two of the world's largest technology showcases, underscoring DWP's commitment to empowering visionary entrepreneurs shaping the next frontier of intelligent innovation.

Recommended For You

Taka Sports' proprietary AI technology transforms how performance data is captured and interpreted - enabling real-time insights through advanced visual intelligence. This aligns with DELTA Wealth Partners' focus on supporting companies with defensible intellectual property and scalable global potential.

Dr. Abdalla Kablan, Founder and CEO of DELTA Wealth Partners said:“Our investment in Taka Sports reflects our philosophy that wisdom must guide intelligence. As technology evolves, the future belongs to those who combine human insight with machine precision. At DELTA Wealth Partners, we don't just invest in companies; we invest in ideas that advance the human condition through intelligent innovation and principled purpose.”

This marks another milestone in DELTA Wealth Partners' emergence as a new-generation fund manager leveraging Artificial Wisdom to identify and accelerate transformative technologies across AI, deep tech, and automation sectors.