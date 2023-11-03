His Excellency Mohammed Ahmed Al Bowardi, UAE Minister Of State For Defense Affairs Tours Dubai Airshow Site

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

His Excellency (HE) Mohammed Ahmed Al Bowardi, UAE Minister of State for Defense Affairs visited the Dubai Airshow site at DWC, Al Maktoum International Airport today. HE Al Bowardi led a group of senior officers from the Ministry of Defence and Dubai Police General Command for a tour as part of the final preparations for the event.

The 18th edition of Dubai Airshow, will be held from 13-17 November 2023 at Dubai World Central (DWC), Dubai Airshow Site, will be one of the largest global events in the aerospace industry.

His Excellency Al Bowardi received a briefing from the heads of the Military Committee Organizing the Airshow. The briefings highlighted the readiness, procedures and logistical preparations for the show. The aim was is to ensure the safety and security of exhibitors and official delegations, as well as Dubai Airshow's readiness to welcome visitors from all over the world.

His Excellency concluded the tour by praising the efforts of the Organizing Committee for their high level of readiness, emergency and crisis, and medical evacuation plans. This underlines the UAE's leading capabilities in hosting major events, as well as its position as a leading global destination capable of delivering efficiency through its state-of-the-art infrastructure.

About Dubai Airshow 2023:

Returning for its 18th edition, Dubai Airshow will be held from 13-17 November 2023 at Dubai World Central (DWC), Dubai Airshow Site. Dubai Airshow is the largest and most successful air show in the world, connecting aerospace professionals across all areas of the industry to facilitate successful global trade. The event will be held with the support of Dubai Airports, the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, the UAE Ministry of Defence and Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects, and organised by Tarsus Middle East.