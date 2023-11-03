Connect With Serenity Of Nature At Hirkan National Park

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova Read more
With breathtaking landscapes, Hirkan National Park in Lankaran
is a truly nature lover's paradise. The park beckons nature
enthusiasts to discover its magnificent beauty.
The park was established in 2004 on a surface area of 29,760
hectares. In 2008, it was enlarged by presidential decree from
297.6 km2 to 403.58 km2.
Most of the park territory is surrounded by forests and mountain
ranges from northwest to southeast. The area has a temperate
climate that is mostly dry.
The Hirkan National Park is rich flora and fauna. Of 435 tree
and shrub species occurring in Azerbaijan 150 ones grow in the
Hirkan Forests.
Large mammals like Caucasian leopard lynx, brown bear, wild
boar, wolf, golden jackal, jungle cat, red fox, roe deer as well as
Caucasian leopard inhabit here.
The Hirkan National Park numbers over 118 bird species, 16 of
which, including black stork, osprey, Northern goshawk, imperial
eagle, Talish Caucasian pheasant, black francolin are listed in the
Red Data Book of Azerbaijan.
In September, Hirkan Forests were inscribed on the UNESCO World
Heritage List, the first natural site of Azerbaijan to be on the
list.
To this end, the Hirkan Forests bid was presented to the UNESCO
World Heritage Committee in late 2022.
The decision was adopted at the 45th session of the World
Heritage Committee held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Hirkan National Park is also known for its unique natural
monuments. There are more than 100 natural and cultural monuments
here.
One of the most popular natural forest monuments is located near
the village of Zungulash, Astara district.
The proximity of the Caspian Sea and the diversity of nature
create favorable conditions for the development of ecotourism in
the area and the study of the environment.
Note that more and more people are choosing ecotourism, a sphere
of tourism which attempts to minimize its impact upon the
environment.
Azerbaijan has excellent conditions for ecotourism. New
ecotourism routes are being created in Azerbaijan. Nearly 15
mountain hiking trails have already been laid for tourists.
Known for its awe-inspiring natural wonders, Azerbaijan
continues to attract tourists from all over the world.
MENAFN03112023000195011045ID1107367961
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.