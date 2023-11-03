Azerbaijani FM Addresses 10Th Meeting Of Council Of Foreign Ministers Of OTS

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov made a speech at
the 10th meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the
Organisation of Turkic States (OTS), Azernews reports.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs informs that during his speech
Minister Jeyhun Bayramov emphasized that strengthening relations
with OTS member states in all spheres is one of the main priorities
of Azerbaijan's foreign policy.
Minister Bayramov noted that contacts and visits between the
member countries at various levels, as well as ensuring mutual
support at all levels serve the development of cooperation.
It was emphasized that Turkic unity will play an important role
in the formation of a new architecture of international security,
which will emerge in the face of the elimination of current threats
and challenges.
Along with the growing international reputation and economic
potential of the OTS member and observer countries, it was noted
that the importance of OTS at the international level has also
increased since the 2009 Nakhchivan Summit.
It was also emphasized that Azerbaijan attaches special
importance to the activities of TÜRKPA, TURKSOY, Turkic Academy,
Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, and Turkic Investment Fund,
which are related to OTS.
In his speech, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov stressed that the speech
of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan at the Fifth
Consultative Meeting of Heads of State of Central Asia was based on
transport issues and that there is a great potential for more
effective development of relations between the member countries. In
this regard, he said that proper utilization of the new
opportunities created in the region will serve to achieve great
achievements.
The Tenth Summit of "TURKTIME! - Tradition, Integration,
Reforms, Knowledge, Faith, Capital, and Mutual Energy!" the
importance of taking effective joint measures towards increasing
and diversifying the trade turnover among the member countries,
simplifying and improving the transit procedures of transport and
communication corridors, as well as regulating tariff issues
through their coordination was brought to attention.
The Minister underlined that the creation of transport
infrastructure in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan is of
special importance in terms of opening a new transport artery along
the Middle Corridor and will contribute to the full realization of
the transit potential of Turkic countries as a whole, as well as to
the strengthening of regional peace and security.
