UN Condemns Israeli Strikes On Gaza Refugee Camp

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Antonio Guterres, the Secretary-General of the United Nations, expressed profound concern and shock just one day after the deadly Israeli airstrike on a refugee camp in Jabalia, northern Gaza.

He described the attack as“horrifying” and called for an immediate cessation of hostilities to prevent further loss of life and suffering in the region. Guterres emphasized the urgent need for a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict and urged all parties involved to prioritize the well-being and safety of civilians.

Stéphane Dujarric, the spokesperson for the Secretary-General of the United Nations, has stated that Antonio Guterres is deeply alarmed by the escalation of violence in Gaza and the Israeli attack on the“Jabalia” refugee camp on Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to Hamas, the primary adversary of Israel in this conflict, at least 195 civilians have been killed as a result of Israeli airstrikes on the Jabalia refugee camp.

This group continues to claim that nearly 780 people have been injured due to Israeli airstrikes on this camp on Tuesday and Wednesday.

These Israeli attacks, along with similar ones targeting hospitals, residential areas, non-combatants, and children, have been met with widespread condemnation. However, many countries around the world, including the United States and Britain, have not altered their stance of supporting Israel in this war.

The United Nations Human Rights Office, on Wednesday, November 1st, in response to Israel's airstrike on the Jabalia refugee camp, stated that Israel had carried out a“disproportionate” airstrike on the largest Palestinian refugee camp in Gaza, which“could amount to a war crime.”

