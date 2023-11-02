Jordan Recalls Its Ambassador To Israel

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, headed by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of Jordan, Ayman Al Safadi, announced it was immediately recalling the Jordanian ambassador to Israel.

The Ministry's statement clarified that the decision reflects Jordan's strong condemnation and rejection of the raging Israeli war on Gaza, which is“killing innocent people, causing an unprecedented humanitarian disaster, and carrying dangerous possibilities for expansion, threatening the security of the entire region and international peace and security.”

Al Safadi directed the relevant department in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of Jordan to inform the Israeli Foreign Ministry not to send back its ambassador.

The Foreign Minister clarified that the return of the ambassadors will be contingent on Israel stopping the war Gaza, ending the humanitarian catastrophe it is causing, and ceasing all that deprives Palestinians of their rights to food, water, medicine, and to live securely and stably on their national soil.

Al Safadi emphasized that Jordan will continue Its effort to stop the war on Gaza, bring in humanitarian aid, and protect civilians and the region from the war's consequences and catastrophic impact on the future of the region and its right to a comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution.

“This solution embodies the independent and sovereign national Palestinian state with the occupied East Jerusalem as its capital, based on the June 4, 1967 borders, and which represents the only way to guarantee the security of all the peoples of the region and their states,” the statement concluded.