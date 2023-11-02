Biden calls for humanitarian pause in Israel-Hamas conflict

(MENAFN) President Joe Biden, during a campaign event in Minnesota, responded to a plea from an audience member who urged him to call for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict. This marked a subtle departure from his previous stance of not explicitly endorsing a ceasefire since the conflict began on October 7. In his response, Biden expressed support for a "pause" in the hostilities, emphasizing the need to provide humanitarian aid to Gazans and facilitate the release of those trapped in the Gaza Strip.



The President's comments were seen as an effort to exert pressure on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to grant Palestinians a temporary respite from Israel's military operation in response to the ongoing conflict. Biden also noted that he had convinced both Netanyahu and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza, reflecting the administration's commitment to addressing the dire humanitarian situation in the region.



During his remarks, President Biden acknowledged the complexity of the situation and expressed understanding of the emotional toll the conflict has taken on both Israelis and Palestinians. He reiterated his longstanding support for a two-state solution and emphasized that Hamas is unequivocally regarded as a terrorist organization. This shift in the President's tone comes amid mounting pressure from various quarters, including members of his own Democratic Party, world leaders, and human rights organizations, who have called for a ceasefire, citing concerns about the impact of the Israeli bombardment on Gaza and the need to end collective punishment.



President Biden's call for a "pause" in the Israel-Hamas conflict reflects a growing international consensus on the urgency of addressing the humanitarian crisis in the region and underscores the administration's efforts to play a more active role in promoting peace and stability in the Middle East.

