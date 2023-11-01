(MENAFN- JCN NewsWire) JCB expands partnership with Stripe to boost e-commerce merchant acceptance in Europe, Singapore and Hong Kong This partnership represents a key pillar in the growth of JCB's acceptance network, enabling Stripe's e-commerce merchants to tap into the spending power of JCB's over 154 million cardmembers world-wide



TOKYO, SAN FRANCISCO and DUBLIN, Nov 1, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - JCB International Co., Ltd., the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co., Ltd., and Stripe, a financial infrastructure platform for businesses, today announced that they will expand partnership for Europe, Singapore and Hong Kong. The collaboration will provide new growth opportunities for all of Stripe's e-commerce merchants in those areas by welcoming JCB's valued cardmembers.

Since the launch of their initial partnership was established for the Japanese market in July 2017, JCB and Stripe have worked hand-in-hand to strengthen this collaboration into other regions, from the US and Canada, to Australia and New Zealand. In this latest extension, Stripe has also added JCB to its default payment scheme for merchants in the UK and Ireland in August 2023, and for merchants in other European countries, Singapore and Hong Kong in October 2023.

Yoshiki Kaneko, President & CEO JCB International Co., Ltd., said: "We're excited to announce our expanded relationship with Stripe, one of the fastest growing and key acquiring partners in the world. Stripe's global presence and innovative technological solutions make them an ideal choice for e-commerce merchants who value secure and fast transactions. Through this partnership, we believe we can offer an additional and valuable payment option to our cardmembers."

With today's updates, JCB and Stripe are making it easier than ever for global businesses to sell to customers in Japan and across Asia,” said Jeanne DeWitt Grosser, Global Head of Partnerships at Stripe.“We're excited that our longstanding partnership with JCB continues to deliver new, tangible benefits to internet businesses and JCB cardmembers alike."

About JCB

JCB is a major global payment brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. Its acceptance network includes about 43 million merchants around the world. JCB Cards are now issued mainly in Asian countries and territories, with more than 154 million cardmembers. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase its merchant coverage and cardmember base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to providing responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit:

About Stripe

Stripe is a financial infrastructure platform for businesses. Millions of companies-from the world's largest enterprises to the most ambitious startups-use Stripe to accept payments, grow their revenue, and accelerate new business opportunities. Headquartered in San Francisco and Dublin, the company aims to increase the GDP of the internet.

Source: JCBSectors: Cards & Payments, Retail & eCommerce, FinTech