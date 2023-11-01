Nitrogen + Coffee.....Here's How This New Dubai Cafe Is Raising A Storm In A Can

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Brainchild of Ashjeet Talwar, this brand new coffee shop is also unique for how it's bringing green coffee beans to Dubai from around the world

- Ashjeet Talwar, Founder of TheBrewCrewDUBAI, UAE, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- October 1 may be International Coffee Day for aficionados around the world. But why limit International Coffee Day celebrations to just one day? The Brew Crew believes every day can be a celebration of brewing up special treats for coffee lovers, which is why the café located in Dubai Investment Park (DIP) 2, Dubai, is now delivering unique coffee experiences in a can.In their continuous quest to enhance customer experience, they've worked on elevating their delivery menu with new signature offerings - Nitro Coffee and unique Nitro Infused beverages - all in a can and dine-in too. Isn't that exciting? Once the coffee grounds are steeped in water (room temperature) for about 16-18 hours - the slow extraction process makes the cold brew , which is more intense than a regular drip coffee. Cold Brew is literally a concentrated coffee drink. And, what's Nitro Brew? Nitro Brew is a cold-brewed coffee infused with nitrogen gas. So, whether you prefer the subtly sweet, creamy body, and smooth finish of a Nitro Brew, or the mellow, smooth, and mild acidity of the Cold Brew, The Brew Crew has a brew for everyone.The other Infused beverages are complex in preparation, but the taste profile is tropical, sporty, and fizzy. The Nitro allows the drinks to be more full-bodied and memorable.“We realised that the options for Dubai coffee aficionados to experience Cold and Nitro brews were limited, so we decided to add them to the menu. Similarly, we also wanted to provide a product for non-coffee drinkers in the UAE. And of course, we didn't want to restrict it to only as a dine-in option, so here we are offering the brew in a can for a takeaway or delivery,” said Ashjeet, Founder, The Brew Crew. The café is also home to a temperature and humidity-controlled facility, which includes a nouvelle Brew Bar in action, a Roasting Training Campus, and a Green Coffee Storage, which is where the magic happens.The Brew Crew is renowned for its commitment to delivering a unique coffee experience and opened its doors to coffee aficionados in September 2023. The café opens its doors at 9 am and serves until 6 pm, Monday through Saturday.The brainchild of comrades, Ashjeet Talwar and Ghanu, The Brew Crew imports and roasts a range of specialty coffees from across the world and has 30+ artisanal beverages.

Abhishek Sengupta

Middle East Media Corp.

email us here