Global Viral Vector Production Market Reprot 2023: Clinical Success Of Viral Vector Production Drives Growth

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Viral Vector Production Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The global Viral Vector Production Market, which achieved a valuation of USD 5.22 billion in 2022, is poised for remarkable growth, with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.21% through 2028. This substantial expansion is driven by the burgeoning iron & steel industry and other end-user sectors.
Viral Vector Production Fuels Medical Advancements:
Viral vector production is a transformative field dedicated to creating modified viruses, termed viral vectors, instrumental in delivering genetic material into target cells for diverse medical and biotechnological applications. These vectors serve as efficient and safe carriers for delivering therapeutic genes, rectifying genetic mutations, or manipulating cellular processes. The increased success and approval of gene therapies for various diseases, including genetic disorders and certain cancers, have elevated the demand for viral vectors as crucial delivery tools for therapeutic genes.
Key Market Drivers:
Clinical Success of Viral Vector Production: Pioneering clinical applications have demonstrated the potential of viral vector-based therapies in addressing a range of diseases. Examples include Luxturna for inherited retinal disease and Zolgensma for spinal muscular atrophy, both showcasing the transformative capacity of viral vectors. Advancements in Vector Engineering: Continuous advancements enhance the efficiency, safety, and specificity of viral vectors, boosting their potential in gene therapy, gene editing, and vaccine development. Modifications improve tissue targeting, reduce immunogenicity, and enhance cellular entry for efficient gene delivery. Bioreactor Technology in Viral Vector Production: Bioreactors play a pivotal role in producing viral vectors, ensuring controlled environments for cell culture, transfection, and vector production. Single-use bioreactors enhance scalability, yield, quality, and regulatory compliance.
Key Challenges:
Scalability and Commercialization: Transitioning from laboratory-scale to commercial production poses challenges, necessitating process optimization and capital-intensive manufacturing facilities adhering to regulatory standards. Cost of Goods and Pricing: Specialized production processes, quality control, expensive raw materials, labor costs, and regulatory compliance collectively impact affordability and accessibility.
Key Trends:
Manufacturing Process Optimization: The focus is on refining and improving viral vector production processes to enhance efficiency, reduce costs, increase yields, and ensure consistent quality. Standardizing processes ensures uniformity, regulatory compliance, and quality. Segmental Insights: AAV vectors dominate the market, downstream processing plays a crucial role, gene therapy applications thrive, and research institutes lead in adopting advanced therapies. Regional Dominance: North America leads the market, propelled by government support, financing, and a thriving R&D environment for advanced therapeutics.
Key Market Players
Merck kgaa Lonza FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies U.S.A Cobra Biologics Ltd. Thermofisher Scientific Inc. Waisman Biomanufacturing Genezen Laboratories YPOSKESI Advanced BioScience Laboratories, Inc. (ABL inc.) Novasep Holding s.a.s. Orgenesis Biotech Israel Ltd (formerly ATVIO Biotech ltd.) Takara Bio Inc. RegenxBio, Inc. Aldevron LLc. Bluebird Bio Inc.
Report Scope:
In this report, the Global Viral Vector Production Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
Viral Vector Production Market, By Vector Type:
Adenovirus AAV Lentivirus Retrovirus Others
Viral Vector Production Market, By Workflow:
Upstream Processing Vector amplification and expansion Vector recovery/harvesting Downstream Processing Purification Fill finish
Viral Vector Production Market, By Application:
Gene and Cell Therapy Development Vaccine Development Biopharmaceutical and Pharmaceutical Discovery Biomedical Research
Viral Vector Production Market, By End User:
Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies Research Institutes
Global Viral Vector Production Market, By region:
North America United States Canada Mexico Asia-Pacific China India South Korea Australia Japan Europe Germany France United Kingdom Spain Italy South America Brazil Argentina Colombia Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 178
| Forecast Period
| 2023 - 2028
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
| $5.22 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
| $11.54 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 14.2%
| Regions Covered
| Global
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets
ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
Viral Vector Production Market
Viral Vector Production Market Viral Vector Production Market Tags Gene Delivery Gene Expression Genetic Disease Genetic Disorder Genome Editing Viral Vector Viral Vector Production Related Links
Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market - Global Forecast to 2028 Viral Vectors And Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Vector Type (AAV, Lentivirus), By Workflow, By Application, By End-use, By Disease, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030 Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts- 2023 to 2031
MENAFN31102023004107003653ID1107346034
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.