Automotive Glass Market 2023-2035 | Size, Growth, Industry Trends And Report Themarketpublicist

Research Nester's recent market research analysis on" Automotive Glass Market : Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2036" delivers a detailed competitors analysis and a detailed overview of the global automotive glass market in terms of market segmentation by product type, vehicle type, fuel type, application, distribution channel, and by region.

Growing Usage in Commercial Vehicles to Promote Global Market Share of Automotive Glass

The global automotive glass market is estimated to grow majorly on account of the increasing usage of automotive glass in trucks, and buses. Automotive toughened glass is available in a variety of customized choices which is still commonly used in city buses, whereas curved windows are more commonly seen in coaches and interstate buses to provide a cooler interior temperature and also protect passengers from UV rays, and prevent skin irritation.

The global automotive glass market is estimated to grow majorly on account of the increasing population across the globe. Moreover, the enormous rise in the world population has resulted in improvements in living circumstances and health that have reduced death rates, particularly among youngsters. This has led to an increase in demand for automobiles around the world which directly increases the need for automotive glass too. Windscreens and side and rear windows are a few examples of vehicle glass with outstanding heat absorption qualities that keep the ambient temperature in the car at comfortable levels, improve fuel efficiency, and have a lower energy gearbox when compared to standard glass.

According to the United Nations, the global population is expected to reach around 8.5 billion in 2030, 9.7 billion in 2050, and 10.4 billion by 2100.

The global automotive glass market is estimated to grow majorly on account of the increasing popularity of sunroofs in cars. Sunroofs are gaining huge popularity among automobile buyers these days as they provide an open-air sensation by allowing natural light and fresh air into the vehicle's cabin. Moreover, they provide a design feature in many modern cars running on the roads today to convey a sense of freedom and the sensation of the sun while driving the car. This has significantly driven the market demand for automotive glass. Sunroof automobiles do not impact the vehicle's safety or stiffness therefore automotive glass is used to protect the vehicle's interior from UV and water damage. For instance, in India more than 80% of SUVs (including compact ones) in the market feature a sunroof.

Some of the major growth factors and challenges that are associated with the growth of the global automotive glass market are:

Growth Drivers:



Surge in Demand for Electric Vehicles Globally Rising Need for Luxury Cars

Challenges:

The varying cost of raw materials required to manufacture automotive glass, and the requirement of huge funding for research & development are some of the major factors anticipated to hamper the global market size of automotive glass. Raw materials, such as silica sand (SiO2), are used to create automotive glass that accounts for the majority of raw material inputs. Moreover, the price of silica keeps fluctuating as a result of uncertain demand, which may impact the cost of production.

By product type, the global automotive glass market is segmented into laminated glass, and tempered glass. The tempered glass segment is to garner a highest revenue by the end of 2036 by growing at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. Tempered glass, which is manufactured by heating glass to a specific temperature, is most typically used for passenger side windows and rear windows in automobiles as it is lighter and considered less expensive than laminated glass.

By region, the North America automotive glass market is to generate the highest revenue by the end of 2036. This growth is anticipated by the rising popularity of SUVs in the region. For instance, SUVs accounted for over 45% of worldwide car sales in 2022, with significant growth in the United States. This may increase the demand for automotive glass as windshield damage appears to be on the rise in SUVs and this glass also more energy when struck by a rock or other road debris.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global automotive glass market which includes company profiling of AGC Group, Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd., Central Glass Co., Ltd., Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd., Saint-Gobain Sekurit, Corning Incorporated, Guardian Industries Holdings, LLC (Koch Industries, Inc.), Taiwan Glass Industry Corporation, Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, Magna International Inc., and others.

