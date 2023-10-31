Biztech Gears Up For Odoo Experience 2023, Showcasing Their Prowess In Odoo Solutions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BiztechCS, a leading Odoo service provider, demonstrates remarkable proficiency in Odoo ERP solutions and gears up for the biggest Odoo event of the year.

- Maulik Shah, CEO, BiztechCSBERLIN, DE, GERMANY, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- BiztechCS, a leading provider of ERP and business management solutions focusses on paperless processes and reaffirms its position as a powerhouse in the realm of Odoo implementation and customization. With an impressive portfolio of 150+ successful Odoo projects spanning various industries, BiztechCS is poised to make its mark at the upcoming Odoo Experience 2023 event.BiztechCS has established itself as a trusted Odoo partner, delivering tailored ERP solutions that streamline operations and drive business growth. Their team of 50+ certified Odoo developers and consultants specializes in customizing Odoo to meet the unique needs of each client, from small businesses to large enterprises.BiztechCS boasts a diverse portfolio of Odoo implementations, showcasing their proficiency in harnessing the full potential of this powerful ERP system . We customise solutions according to your business needs and go beyond the default ERP. These implementations have consistently delivered improved efficiency, reduced costs, and enhanced decision-making capabilities for their clients.Besides Odoo implementation, they specialize in Odoo Customisation, app development, theme development, module development, website development, store development, Odoo migration, integration, support and maintenance. As a trusted Odoo partner, BiztechCS also extends Odoo training and support facilities for better user adoption.As a testament to their commitment to Odoo excellence, BiztechCS is gearing up for the Odoo Experience 2023 event. This annual gathering of the global Odoo community is a platform for knowledge sharing, networking, and exploring the latest advancements in the Odoo ecosystem. BiztechCS is excited to participate and share its insights and experiences, contributing to the growth and innovation within the Odoo community.Mr. Maulik Shah, CEO of BiztechCS, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "Our team is thrilled to be part of the Odoo Experience 2023. As an exhibitor, we will have our own booth at the Odoo Experience event and we look forward to connecting with fellow enthusiasts and sharing our success stories. We are hoping to see some big Odoo reveals in the Odoo 17 version and show enterprises how we can help you attain Odoo excellence."The Odoo Experience 2023 event will be held in Belgium from 8th to 10th November 2023. Entrepreneurs, key stakeholders, and industry experts from all over the world will attend the event to share their Odoo experiences and best practices and uncover the new features of the Odoo 17 update. Meet us at Hall 7, Booth L9, Brussels Expo Belgium.Schedule a meeting now!With more than 15,000 participants attending the event, 120+ exhibitors, and 350+ talks, this is one of the most anticipated events of the year in the Open-Source ERP category. As the days for the Odoo Experience Event are nearing, Biztech gears up for 3-days of unlimited networking and Odoo experience.For more information about Biztech Consulting and Solutions and their Odoo capabilities, please visitAbout BiztechCS ( ):BiztechCS is an India-based IT organization extending several software products and services in multiple verticals. The team has experience and expertise in varied technologies such as enterprise mobile app development, product engineering, eCommerce development services, CRM services, and more.About Odoo ( ):Odoo is a suite of open source business apps that cover all your company needs: CRM, eCommerce, accounting, inventory, point of sale, project management, etc.

