Veteran Sri Lanka Cheerleader 'Uncle Percy' Passes Away

(MENAFN- NewsIn) Colombo, Oct 31 (AdaDerana) – Sri Lanka's legendary cheerleader on the cricket field Percy Abeysekera, famously known as 'Uncle Percy', has passed away at the age of 87.

He had passed away while receiving treatment at the Ragama Hospital, according to family sources.

A well-known well-wisher and volunteer cheerleader for the Sri Lanka cricket team for decades, he had been receiving medical treatment due to a long-standing illness.



Born on the 30th of July, 1936, Percy Abeysekara recently marked his 87th birthday with a celebration.

In September, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) had presented Rs. 5 million to Sri Lanka's legendary cheerleader.

This donation was made to Mr. Abeysekera in to support his wellbeing and maintenance of good health, the SLC had said.

“Percy's contribution to the game of cricket in Sri Lanka as a cheerleader is immeasurable, and he has been a tower of strength for the players and to the game as a whole, and it was our turn to give back and look into his wellbeing,” SLC secretary Mohan de Silva had said on that occasion.

