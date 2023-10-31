Kazakhstan's Kazmunaygas Eyes To Carry Out Green Energy Projects (Exclusive)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 31. In the
KazMunayGas (KMG, national oil and gas company of Kazakhstan) pays
significant attention to projects in the field of renewable energy
sources and the implementation of offset policy, which should allow
reducing the carbon footprint by 550,000 tons of CO2, the company
told Trend .
As the company noted, KMG together with TotalEren S.A. and
Samruk-Kazyna JSC began developing a feasibility study and studying
the wind potential in the Zhambyl region to plan the construction
of a wind station with a capacity of 1 GW.
"The unit capacity of the future wind farm station is half the
total volume of all existing renewable energy facilities in the
country," the company said.
KMG noted that similar work is being carried out on the
construction of a 120 MW hybrid station (solar + wind) in the
Mangistau region together with Italian Eni. In addition, the
company plans to build its own small solar power plants directly at
its mining subsidiaries and affiliates.
"On June 8, 2023, in Astana, the Chairman of the Board of
KazMunayGas Magzum Mirzagaliyev and the Chief Executive Officer of
Eni Claudio Descalzi signed an Agreement on the principles of joint
implementation of the project of a Hybrid power plant based on
renewable energy sources in the city of Zhanaozen, Mangistau
region.
"The project includes a 50 MW solar power plant, a 77 MW wind
power plant and a 120 MW gas power plant to produce and supply
stable electricity to KMG subsidiaries in the region," the company
added.
By the end of 2022, there are 130 renewable energy facilities
operating in the Republic with an installed capacity of 2,400 MW
(46 WPPs – 958 MW; 44 SPPs – 1148 MW; 37 HPPs – 280 MW; 3 BioPPs –
1.77 MW).
At the end of 2022, the volume of renewable energy production
amounted to 5.11 billion kWh (wind farm - 2.4 billion kWh; solar
power plant - 1.76 billion kWh; hydroelectric power station - 934
million kWh;) or 4.53 percent of the total volume of electrical
energy production. In 2023, this figure will reach 5 percent.
Last year, 12 renewable energy facilities were commissioned with
a total capacity of 385 MW with a total investment of 180 billion
tenge (about $374 million).
In 2023, 15 facilities with a total capacity of 276 MW will be
commissioned.
MENAFN31102023000187011040ID1107340125
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.