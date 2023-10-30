Azerbaijan Needn't EU - But Union Has Much To Lose Without Her

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Elnur Enveroglu Read more
Azerbaijan has always highly valued relations with the European
Union. However, these relations are not based on any dependence.
When Azerbaijan signed the Contract of the Century in 1994 after
regaining its independence, Europe first discovered a path of light
in the South Caucasus. At that time, the world seemed to be
rebuilt, and at such a time, Azerbaijan played the role of an
incentive for many countries in the region to take a step forward
in the field of oil, gas, and energy.
Today, Azerbaijan does not need Europe, on the contrary, the EU
is dependent on Azerbaijan, because it is Azerbaijan that is one of
the main providers of Europe's energy security. After the
Ukraine-Russia war, Azerbaijan provided the gas needs of many
countries of the European Union and continues to do so now.
This is only one side of the matter. If we take a more global
approach, we can say that the transition point of Europe's
connection with the East is connected with Azerbaijan. Today, the
European Union is building a strategy for cooperation with Central
Asia, but the road from Europe to Central Asia passes through
Azerbaijan, and Europe is fully aware of this.
However, we must note with regret that some circles in the
European Union, primarily France, are causing great damage to
relations with Azerbaijan. Some small puppet countries are also
doing their best in this way. Although positive opinions were
obtained during negotiations during repeated joint meetings, for
some reason, as a result of the "effort" of some forces in the
European Union, all results are reduced to zero.
For example, the fact that President Ilham Aliyev did not attend
the recent meetings in Granada and Brussels can be characterized as
a deliberate step against the wrong position of Europe.
The West, which once said that it was concerned about the
tensions that occurred as a result of the actions of the separatist
regime in Garabagh, which hindered peace and stability, for some
reason started to worry more on the contrary after September 20.
However, thanks to anti-terrorist measures, Azerbaijan fully
restored security in Garabagh by its own power. Both the European
Union and the West began to appear on the agenda by expressing an
even stronger reaction instead of satisfaction. After that, even in
the US Congress, as well as in the Parliamentary Assembly of the
Council of Europe, many political figures began to strengthen their
anti-Azerbaijani rhetoric.
Taking all this into account, Europe must answer a question for
itself: is it a partner, a friend of Azerbaijan, or does it support
Armenia against Azerbaijan and implement a policy of hostility and
neo-colonialism in the Caucasus region?
The EU should also take into account that Azerbaijan is a
country that can prevent the development of its interests in the
region. Azerbaijan has further established its power by completely
liberating Garabagh from occupation by all of its power. Thus, it
is an axiom that without settlement with Azerbaijan, the interests
of the European Union cannot be secured either in the Caucasus
region or in Central Asia.
Although the EU wants to be active in the region, regional
issues are discussed in the 3+3 format. The 3+3 format is an
initiative of Azerbaijan. Until today, this format was not fully
operational, because Azerbaijan did not seem interested in this
format due to the tension between Iran and Azerbaijan. But after
relations with Iran became more constructive, Azerbaijan
immediately relaunched the 3+3 format, and regional issues will be
discussed in this way from now on.
Today, Azerbaijan-China relations are developing dynamically.
The participation of President Ilham Aliyev in the opening ceremony
of the Chinese company in the Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park in
Azerbaijan is of particular importance. All these were not random
events. This was, in fact, an indication of the focus on China.
China invested about 81 million manats in Azerbaijan. The
question is - which European Union country has so far invested so
much in Azerbaijan? Of course, the answer is negative, i.e. none.
The goal of the EU countries is only to get a share of Azerbaijan's
natural resources and European companies to come and participate in
the role of contractors. As the Germans and the French do in
Eastern Europe, when it suits their interests, they direct their
large companies according to the political conjuncture. But they do
not want to do this in Azerbaijan, because it is not in their
interest to increase the development, industrial and economic
potential of Azerbaijan. For this reason, partnership with them is
not interesting for Azerbaijan either.
Today, the technology that Europe has is available in China in a
cheaper and better way. One of the reasons for this is the rapid
development of relations between Azerbaijan and China.
In this regard, the meeting of President Ilham Aliyev with Xi
Jinping in Samarkand, the Chinese President calling President Ilham
Aliyev a "great friend" of China, and the congratulatory letter
addressed to Xi Jinping by Mr. President can be characterized as a
high-level development of relations between the two countries. It
should be noted that Xi Jinping also wrote a letter to Mr.
President for the same congratulation these days. The letter stated
that "Azerbaijani-China relations are at their highest level in
history today and these relations will deepen even more. Azerbaijan
will implement bigger projects together with China."
In addition, the intensive visits of Azerbaijani ministers to
China, as well as the expected visits of Azerbaijani Defense
Minister Zakir Hasanov and Chairman of the Intergovernmental
Commission Shahin Mustafayev to China, indicate the dynamics of
cooperation prospects between the two countries.
At the same time, Azerbaijan has big projects with the United
Arab Emirates (Masdar) and Saudi Arabia (Aqua Power). European
companies also participated in these tenders, but official Baku
preferred its brotherly countries.
Azerbaijan has its own internal investment resources, as well as
partner countries such as China, Turkiye, Saudi Arabia, and the
UAE. Therefore, Azerbaijan does not need either the USA or the EU
from a technological and economic point of view.
