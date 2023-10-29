Flash News: OKX Wallet Is One Of The First Multi-Chain Wallets To Integrate Bitcoin Testnet

               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
10/29/2023 7:01:35 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for the day of October 29, 2023.

OKX Wallet is one of the first multi-chain wallets to integrate Bitcoin testnet

OKX Wallet is one of the first multi-chain wallets to integrate Bitcoin testnet, an alternative blockchain for experimentation and testing. Testnet bitcoins are clearly distinct from real bitcoins and are not intended to have any value.

This network enables application developers, or those working on Bitcoin enhancements, to experiment without having to use real bitcoins and without worrying about consensus.

OKX Wallet is a universal crypto wallet available on multiple platforms and interfaces, including app, web and web extension. It enables users access to 3,000+ cryptocurrencies, 60+ networks, thousands of DApps and a one-stop decentralized NFT Marketplace.

For more information, please visit the Support Center .

