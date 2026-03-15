Struggling With Mixer Jar Grime? Try This Quick 15-Minute Cleaning Trick

We use our mixer jars daily, and they might look clean from the outside. But, stubborn grease and dirt always get stuck under the blades and at the bottom.

The mixer grinder is a kitchen essential we use all the time. We might give the jar a quick wash after grinding masalas, but grease and dirt keep building up under the blades and at the bottom. If you don't pay attention, this can become a hotspot for bacteria, which is bad for your health.Here's a fantastic kitchen hack to make your mixer jar sparkle like it's brand new. You will need just a few things from your kitchen: - Lemon - Baking Soda - Detergent Powder - WaterFirst, add one spoon of baking soda, one spoon of detergent powder, and the juice of half a lemon into the mixer jar. Add some water. Pro tip: if the stains are really tough, use hot water instead of cold. It loosens the grease faster. Swirl the jar so the mixture coats every corner. Now, let it sit for 15 minutes. This will break down all the stubborn grime stuck at the bottom.After 15 minutes, take a scrubber or an old toothbrush and give the jar a good scrub. You can also find special long-handled brushes online or in stores, designed just for cleaning mixer jars. These brushes make it super easy to reach and clean the dirt under the blades.Finally, rinse the jar thoroughly with clean water, and it will look as good as new. After washing, place the jar upside down and let it air-dry completely. Any leftover moisture can cause the blades to rust. Also, be careful of the sharp blades while you're scrubbing with the brush.Always make it a habit to rinse the mixer jar right after you grind masalas or chutney. If you let it dry, the stains become much harder to clean. Here's another tip: if the blades feel blunt, just add some Rock Salt to the jar and run the mixer for 1-2 minutes once a month to sharpen them. View this post on Instagram

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