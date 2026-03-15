Instagram Security: Meta Removes End-To-End Encryption! Are Your Dms Not Safe Anymore?

Meta has removed end-to-end encryption from Instagram DMs, allowing message monitoring for safety and fraud prevention. This raises privacy concerns; experts recommend using WhatsApp or Signal for fully secure chats.

Social media giant Meta has rolled back a key security feature on Instagram. The company removed the much-talked-about end-to-end encryption from its direct messaging service.Meta claims they took this step to improve user safety and track illegal activities. Earlier, encryption meant no one, not even Meta, could read your DMs. Now, they can monitor messages for security reasons if required.This change raises big privacy questions for everyone. Your Instagram DMs are no longer encrypted by default. Basically, your chats won't have the same level of protection that you get on WhatsApp.The company says the decision helps fight online fraud and protect children. Apparently, governments worldwide were pressuring Meta, arguing that criminals were using encryption to hide their activities.For super-sensitive conversations, tech experts have some advice. They suggest using apps like WhatsApp or Signal, which still offer end-to-end encryption, to keep your private chats truly private.