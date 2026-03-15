Amiri Diwan Announces Week-Long Holiday For Eid Al-Fitr 2026
Doha, Qatar: The Amiri Diwan announced that, on the occasion of the approaching Eid al-Fitr holiday, the holiday will be as follows:
Ministries, other government agencies, and public bodies and institutions: The holiday will begin on Tuesday, March 17, 2026, and end on Monday, March 23, 2026. Employees will resume work on Tuesday, March 24, 2026.
Qatar Central Bank and financial institutions under its supervision, and the Qatar Financial Markets Authority and financial markets under its supervision: The Governor of Qatar Central Bank will determine the start and end dates of the holiday.Read Also
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