Iran Ready To Probe Regional Strikes, Warns Of Retaliation Over Energy Infrastructure

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Iran is prepared to establish a regional mechanism to investigate recent attacks amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said in an interview with the newspaper Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, AzerNEWS reports.

According to Araqchi, Iran is ready to form a special committee together with regional states to examine the targets that have been struck during the ongoing confrontation.

He stressed that Iranian military actions are directed solely at United States military bases and interests in the region, referring to the United States presence in the Middle East.

Araqchi also claimed that Washington has developed“Lucas” systems similar to Iran's Shahed drone, warning that such drones could potentially be used to strike civilian targets in Arab countries. According to the minister, Iran has not targeted civilian settlements, adding that Israel could be behind provocations aimed at escalating the situation.

Addressing energy security, Araqchi warned that any attack on Iran's energy infrastructure would trigger retaliation against facilities belonging to US companies operating in the region.

He also said that ending the conflict would require guarantees from the opposing side that hostilities will not resume in the future and compensation for damages caused by the war.

The minister confirmed that the Strait of Hormuz remains open to international shipping, except for vessels linked to the United States and its allies.

Araqchi further stated that the domestic situation in Iran remains stable, stressing that there are no disagreements between the government and the military. He added that diplomatic activities are continuing normally and that the country's Ali Khamenei remains fully in control of the situation.