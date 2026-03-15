Kazakhstan Holds Nationwide Referendum On New Constitution

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

A nationwide referendum on the adoption of a new constitution is being held in Kazakhstan, with thousands of polling stations operating across the country, AzerNEWS reports.

According to election authorities, 10,401 polling stations have been opened nationwide. Among them, 622 are special polling stations located in maternity hospitals, military units, medical institutions, and other organizations.

Special polling stations began operating at 06:00 Astana time, while regular polling stations opened at 07:00 and will remain open until 20:00.

Voters are being asked a single question on the ballot:

“Do you accept the new draft Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan published in the media on February 12, 2026?”

The two available answers are“Yes, I accept” and“No, I do not accept.”

According to the Central Referendum Commission of Kazakhstan, 12,461,796 citizens are included on the voter lists. In addition, 71 polling stations have been set up at Kazakh diplomatic missions in 54 countries to allow citizens living abroad to participate in the vote.

The proposed constitutional changes include several key reforms, such as the creation of a unicameral Parliament (Congress) with 145 deputies, the introduction of the institution of the Vice President, and the establishment of a“People's Council of Kazakhstan.”