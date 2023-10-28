CBE Pays $17.7Bn In External Debt Service In 9 Months

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) According to its monthly bulletin, the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) paid $17 in interest and installments of external debts during the first three quarters of the fiscal year 2023/2022, which ended in March 2023.

The CBE said that the external debt service was distributed as follows: $4 in the first quarter, $7 in the second quarter, and $5 in the third quarter.

The CBE also reported that the installments of external debts amounted to $3 in the first quarter, $5 in the second quarter, and $3 in the third quarter.

The interest payments on external debts reached $1 in the first quarter, $1 in the second quarter, and $2 in the third quarter.

The CBE added that the external debt to GDP ratio was about 38.5% at the end of March 2023.