Myanmar Junta Stealing From Desperate Migrant Pockets

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Tougher times await Myanmar migrant workers in Southeast Asia. Two recent orders issued by Myanmar's junta State Administration Council (SAC) in September will result in higher costs of moving, living and working abroad for migrant workers and a fall in their disposable income and savings.

The first is the order that Myanmar migrant workers who migrate from September 2023 with the assistance of employment agencies will have to

remit at least 25 % of their salaries every month. These remittances must be sent through the official channel recognized by the SAC at an exchange rate significantly lower than the market rate.

The World Bank

estimated the volume

of remittances at US$1.9 billion in 2022, down from $2 billion in 2021 (the year that followed the coup) and $2.67 billion in 2020 (the year before the coup). Hundreds of millions of dollars or more are remitted informally and via unknown channels.

This forced remittance order by the SAC may not affect all Myanmar external migrant workers. It is practically impossible to force every one of about four million migrant workers to remit a quarter of their incomes through official channels.

The second order is the amendment of Union Tax Law 2023. It orders Myanmar nationals abroad

to pay taxes , in the foreign currency they earn, starting from October 1, 2023. These taxes will be calculated at a flat rate of 2% on their total incomes or at up to 25% of their chargeable incomes (incomes after deducting tax exemptions and tax reliefs) - whichever is lower.