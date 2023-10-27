Performant Capital Completes Acquisition Of Squadup, A Leading Event Management Software Company

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Performant Capital, a Chicago-based private equity firm focused on investments in SaaS, software, and tech-enabled services companies, announced today that it has acquired SquadUP, a leading ticketing, event management, and audience engagement platform for clients across a variety of verticals including food & wine festivals, film festivals, and branded publications events.













Founded in 2013, SquadUP has firmly established its position as the industry's leading ticketing software in a variety of niche verticals as demonstrated by their client list that includes prominent names such as the New York City Wine & Food Festival, Tribeca Film Festival, Food & Wine Classic in Aspen, SCOPE Art Show, Williams Sonoma, and Sephora.

SquadUP is known for its user-friendly and feature-rich platform that is designed to simplify the complex demands of modern event management and to enhance the ticket buyer's purchasing experience through an unparalleled level of customization and brand integration, empowering clients to provide a ticketing solution that is truly unique - both functionally and aesthetically.

“We are thrilled to welcome SquadUP into our expanding Performant Capital portfolio,” said Michael Ciaglia, Partner at Performant Capital.“This acquisition underscores our commitment to investing in dynamic and mission-critical companies for whom Performant's unique blend of operational, technology, and investing expertise can unlock significant growth. We were quickly drawn to SquadUP's robust platform and the team's relentless focus on enhancing the ticket buying experience, both of which set SquadUP apart in a large marketplace.”

“We are incredibly excited about the road ahead with Performant Capital,” stated Willie Litvack, Co-Founder of SquadUP.“Performant's track record in partnering with portfolio companies to accelerate growth, execute innovative product roadmaps, and drive operational excellence speaks for itself, and we are eager to leverage their expertise to meaningfully scale the business to meet the evolving needs of our customers and market.”

Performant continues to look for best-in-class software platforms in the ticketing and event management space that would expand the SquadUP offering.

About SquadUP

SquadUP is a ticketing, event management, and audience engagement software platform. The Company provides ticketing and event management software to over 1,200 event organizers globally, encompassing more than 10,000 live events annually, including the Tribeca Film Festival, New York City Wine & Food Festival, South Beach Wine & Food Festival, Charleston Wine and Food Festival, New Orleans Wine + Food Experience, Food & Wine Classic in Aspen, Nantucket Wine and Food Festival, Village Vanguard, Richmond Jazz Festival, the James Beard Foundation, Salamander Resort and Spa, SCOPE Art Show, Williams Sonoma, and Sephora. The platform's major value proposition hinges on an integrated, fully-featured mobile app for attendees and organizers in addition to a completely white-labeled implementation package for enterprise customers. More information about SquadUP can be found at .

About Performant Capital

Performant Capital is a Chicago-based, lower middle market private equity firm focused on investments in technology-driven companies. Performant acquires businesses across SaaS, technology-enabled services, and data intelligence products and services. With over 50 years of collective investing and operating experience in these sectors, Performant's principals seek opportunities where its depth of investing, operating expertise, and partner network can materially impact performance. More information about Performant Capital can be found at .