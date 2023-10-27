(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Cyrus Arman, PhD MBA, Joins Akelos Inc., as Head of Business Development

Akelos Inc., a biotechnology company currently developing and commercializing a novel, non-opioid anti-hyperalgesic drug to treat chronic and neuropathic pain, adds Dr. Cyrus Arman to its Executive Team as Head of Business Development.Akelos inc., is in a research collaboration with Weill Cornell Medicine to develop a unique receptor targeting platform technology, the lead asset from platform is a first-in-class, non-opioid drug, with a novel mechanism of action, specifically for the non-addictive treatment of neuropathic pain.Dr. Arman has over 15 years of experience in corporate, clinical, and commercial strategy for biotechnology companies, including advising C-level management and boards of directors on strategy, transactional opportunities, financing, and risk mitigation. Most recently he served as President and Principal Operating Executive for CytoDyn, Inc. where he was responsible for resetting the corporate strategy, rebuilding the leadership team, securing financing, and executing on development plans. Prior to CytoDyn, Cyrus served as Chief Business Officer for Nimble Therapeutics and was responsible for leading transactions, finance acquisition, and corporate strategy. Prior to Nimble he was the Vice President of Corporate Development and Strategy at NEUVOGEN, Inc., an early-stage immuno-oncology company, where he was responsible for corporate development, business operations, and corporate strategy functions. Prior to NEUVOGEN, he was a director in Amgen's Corporate Strategy unit. Cyrus began his career as a management consultant where he advised clients in completing complex strategic projects involving multi-billion-dollar business development investments and partnerships in both the Biopharma and Diagnostics sectors.Dr. Arman has an MBA from the University of California Los Angeles, a PhD in Neuroscience and an MS in Biomedical Engineering from the University of Southern California, and a BS in Biopsychology from the University of California San Diego."We are thrilled to have Dr. Arman join our leadership team. His extensive experience in drug development along with his expertise in business development leadership will enable Akelos to realize its goals of taking our novel non-opioid therapeutic to treat chronic and neuropathic pain into the clinic." said Dr. Steven Fox, chairman of Akelos, Inc."The addition of Dr. Arman is an important step towards reaching that milestone."Dr. Arman noted that"Akelos' pharmacophore technology and receptor targeting is truly exciting and presents a novel approach to treating peripheral neuropathic pain with potentially much greater efficacy and without the potential for addiction. This would represent a paradigm shift in the treatment of chronic pain for millions of patients around the world."Akelos Inc. Forward-Looking Statement: This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and are subject to certain factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, outcomes of events, timing and performance to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. The information contained in this press release is believed to be current as of the date of original issue. Akelos, Inc. expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based. These statements include, among others, those related to: the results of research and development activities, uncertainties relating to preclinical and clinical testing, the cost, timing and outcome of the regulatory development and approval process, our budgets, expenditures and financing plans, our need for substantial additional funds, patent and intellectual property matters, our dependence on third parties, including contract research and contract clinical trial organizations; and market opportunity and competition.The information contained in this press release is believed to be current as of the date of original issue. Akelos, Inc. expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

