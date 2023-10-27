(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CipherLab Launches the RK26 Rugged Mobile Computer, Enhancing Efficiency and Accuracy for Mobile Workers

CipherLab, a pioneer in Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC) solutions, proudly introduces the new RK26 Rugged Mobile Computer.

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, October 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- CipherLab, a global leader in scanning, mobile computing, and business process design, is excited to announce the latest addition to its product lineup: the RK26 Rugged Mobile Computer . This rugged device has officially launched and is designed to meet the diverse needs of mobile workers across various industries, setting a new standard for efficiency and precision.The RK26 stands out with its highly responsive industrial keypads, enabling fast and accurate data entry, enhancing the user experience and saving time. It offers flexibility with options for standard, mid, or advanced range scan engines, allowing users to choose the best fit for their specific applications.One of the standout features of the RK26 is its 16MP PDAF camera, which delivers fast focusing and clear image capture, effectively eliminating blurry images. The Optical Character Recognition (OCR) technology streamlines tasks by recognizing and extracting printed texts from documents and objects, reducing manual typing errors.With Wi-Fi 6 support, the RK26 ensures fast and reliable connections, enabling real-time data transmission, and improved productivity. The 500-nit brightness of its 4-inch multi-touch screen is designed for optimal readability in bright environments, making it ideal for use in various conditions. Users can also choose between a 10° and an optional 70° reading angle for convenient on-screen data reading.The RK26 is powered by a Qualcomm octa-core 2 GHz processor, delivering speed, seamless app performance, and exceptional battery efficiency. Running on Android 12 with a future upgrade path to Android 14, the device offers 4GB/64GB memory for reliable and smooth operation.The RK26 also enhances capabilities with its UHF RFID reader, which opens possibilities for efficiency and accuracy in the stocktaking process.Designed for durability in rugged environments, the RK26 offers IP65 protection, can withstand military-grade 1.5m drops with a rubber boot, and is built for long-lasting performance.From retail to light warehousing, the RK26 is a versatile, rugged solution that empowers mobile workers with advanced features. It's ideal for those who rely on mobile computing for precision, efficiency, and reliability.For more details regarding the CipherLab RK26 series, please contact us .About CipherLabCipherLab is a world leader in AIDC solutions, providing state-of-the-art automatic identifying scanners and terminals to various industries. The company's mobile computers and scanners are integrated into the networks of some of the world's best-known logistics, retail, distribution, government installations and healthcare companies, helping them run more efficiently and effectively on-site and on the road. Operating worldwide, CipherLab is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan with offices in China, the Netherlands and the USA. The company is publicly traded on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (Taiwan OTC: 6160). For more information on CipherLab products, please visit .

Marketing Department

CipherLab



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube

CipherLab RK26 Series Rugged Mobile Computer