Valoe Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9, Section 10 Of The Securities Market Act

Valoe Corporation has received the following announcement regarding disclosure under chapter 9, section 10 of the Securities Market Act.

Valoe has received an announcement from Savcor Technologies Oy according to which its shareholding in Valoe shares has crossed the threshold of 5 % of all the shares in Valoe due to an event changing the breakdown of shares or voting rights.

Total positions of Savcor Technologies Oy subject to the notification: