Cobre Limited (ASX:CBE) Annual Report To Shareholders

The principal activities of Cobre Limited (ASX:CBE) during the financial year included advanced exploration over Cobre's 100%-owned assets in the Kalahari Copper Belt (KCB), Botswana which spans across an extensive licenced area of 5,393km2, prospective for sedimentary hosted copper-silver mineralisation.During the year Cobre also continued to evaluate the assets held by its 100%-owned subsidiary Toucan Gold Pty Ltd (Toucan), primarily at the Perrinvale Project, which covers 327km2 of the Panhandle and Illaara Greenstone Belts in Western Australia. The Company also continued to incur exploration expenditure under the Sandiman Farm-in Agreement with GTTS Generations Pty Ltd.The Sandiman Tenement is located in the Gascoyne Province, in Western Australia and spans across 202km2 on the eastern edge of the Carnarvon Basin.Cobre also holds a 14.43% investment interest in ASX-listed Armada Metals Limited (ASX:AMM) which continued to perform exploration activities over the reporting period. Armada holds two exploration licences prospective for magmatic Ni-Cu sulphides in Gabon covering a total area of 2,725km2.*To view the Annual Report, please visit:





