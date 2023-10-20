Azerbaijani Delegation Participates In Session Of UNWTO General Assembly

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova Read more
Azerbaijani delegation has participated in the 25th session of
the UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) General Assembly in
Samarkand, Uzbekistan.
Led by Chairman of the State Tourism Agency Fuad Naghiyev, the
delegation was represented at the Global Investment and Global
Education Forums held on the sidelines of the General Assembly, Azernews reports.
During the forums, representatives of the leading companies and
organizations of the world tourism industry touched upon the
current trends in tourism, investment opportunities, as well as
prospects for cooperation on innovative issues in the field of
tourism education.
Taking into account Azerbaijan's election as a member of the
Organization's Executive Council at the 68th meeting of the UNWTO
Commission for Europe held in Sofia (Bulgaria), the decision to
grant Azerbaijan membership within the 25th General Assembly will
come into effect.
As part of his visit, Fuad Naghiyev met with Brazilian Tourism
Minister Celso Sabino de Oliveira to discuss the organization of
promotional and publicity events, as well as study trips with the
participation of representatives of media and tourism companies for
the development of tourism cooperation between Azerbaijan and
Brazil.
The Azerbaijani delegation also participated as an observer in
the 119th session of the Executive Council held on October 17. The
delegation is also expected to participate in the 120th session of
the Executive Council of the UNCTAD to be held in Samarkand on
October 20.
The United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) is a
specialized agency of the United Nations that promotes responsible,
sustainable, and universally accessible tourism. It is
headquartered in Madrid, Spain.
UNWTO promotes tourism as a driver of economic growth, inclusive
development, and environmental sustainability. It provides
leadership and support in advancing knowledge and tourism policies
and serves as a global forum for tourism policy and a source of
tourism research and knowledge.
Note that Azerbaijan has been a member of the United Nations
World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) since 2001. Azerbaijan joined
UNWT's Global Leaders for Tourism campaign and the "One Billion
Tourists: One Billion Opportunities" initiative. UNWTO, in turn,
provided technical assistance in drafting the Law of the Republic
of Azerbaijan on Tourism.
The 110th session of the Executive Board of the World Tourism
Organisation (WTO) was held in Baku in 2019.
High-level representatives in the field of tourism from 37
countries and a number of international organizations took part in
the event.
MENAFN20102023000195011045ID1107275318
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.