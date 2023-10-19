Army interference in Niger might cause worse war

(MENAFN) The Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas) has issued a contentious threat of military intervention in Niger, aiming to reinstate President Mohamed Bazoum's civilian government after a coup in July. However, this move has sparked division among African countries, with some advocating for a diplomatic resolution, emphasizing the unpredictable consequences that Ecowas' military action could have on the broader African continent.



In response to the coup on July 26, orchestrated by Gen Abdourahmane Tchiani, President Bazoum, who assumed office in 2021 after winning the presidential election, was overthrown.



He is currently under house arrest and may potentially face charges of treason. The international community, including United Nation Secretary General Antonio Guterres and the United States, has vehemently condemned the coup, expressing unwavering support for President Bazoum.



France, with its historical colonial ties to Niger, has aligned itself with the African Union and Ecowas, endorsing efforts to reverse the coup and restore democratic institutions in the country. Paris firmly asserts that Niger's coup leaders lack the authority to expel its ambassador, underscoring its commitment to support Ecowas' chosen course of action for Niger.



However, with a majority of Ecowas member states contemplating military intervention, a number of nations, including Niger's northern neighbor Algeria, have voiced concerns that resorting to force could exacerbate an already precarious regional situation and potentially ignite conflict. In response to this, Ecowas urged Niger's coup leaders on Friday to reconsider their stance, emphasizing that it is not too late for a diplomatic resolution.



As tensions escalate and deliberations continue, the international community closely monitors the situation, recognizing the potential ramifications of military intervention in Niger and its implications for stability in the broader West African region. The outcome of these deliberations will undoubtedly shape the future trajectory of Niger and its geopolitical standing within the African continent.



