Israel voices regret over Reuters reporter tragic passing

(MENAFN) In response to the tragic death of Reuters videographer Issam Abdallah, the Israeli army's spokesman, Avichay Adraee, has conveyed Israel's deep regret for the loss of any civilian, including journalists, in the recent incident. The 37-year-old journalist lost his life while reporting on Israeli airstrikes in the Aita-al Chaab region of southern Lebanon last Friday. Alongside Abdallah, journalists from AFP and Al Jazeera were also injured in the strike.



Adraee refrained from specifying whether Israel bore responsibility for the incident, emphasizing that an investigation is currently underway to determine the exact circumstances. He highlighted the complex situation in the area, which witnessed various activities, including drone launches by Hezbollah and exchanges of fire.



The Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations has announced that Israel will launch its own investigation into the tragic event. Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati swiftly condemned what he described as a "direct Israeli bombing" targeting journalists covering "Israeli aggression in the south." Lebanon's army echoed this sentiment, confirming Israel's involvement in the attack and detailing the casualties.



The loss of Issam Abdallah and the injuries sustained by fellow journalists have ignited international concern over the safety of media personnel operating in conflict zones. The incident has also prompted renewed discussions on the protection of journalists and the need for transparent investigations in cases involving their harm or loss of life.



As the investigation unfolds, both Israel and Lebanon face increased scrutiny over their roles and responsibilities in ensuring the safety of civilians and journalists in conflict-affected regions. The international community remains vigilant, seeking accountability and justice for this tragic event.



