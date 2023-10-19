Russia, Kazakhstan Moot Caspian Hydrocarbon Fields - Maria Zakharova (Exclusive Interview)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. Russia and
Kazakhstan will jointly develop hydrocarbon deposits, including on
the shelf of the Kazakh part of the Caspian Sea, official
representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian
Federation Maria Zakharova told Trend in an exclusive interview.
Prospects for the development of trade and economic
cooperation between Russia and Kazakhstan
In the new geopolitical realities, Kazakhstan continues to
remain one of Russia's most important trading partners. The volume
of bilateral trade turnover is constantly growing; in 2022, it
amounted to about 2 trillion rubles; in 2023, from January through
July, it was almost 1.5 trillion rubles. The potential for the
development of trade and economic relations remains colossal.
Given the historically close ties between Russia and Kazakhstan,
the longest border in the world, and the interconnected nature of
cooperation, the Russian Federation sees broad prospects for
deepening trade and economic cooperation.
Cooperation in the energy sector
Russia is one of the largest exporters of energy resources and
makes a significant contribution to ensuring both global and
regional energy security. We have established constructive
relations with our closest neighbors and allies in Central Asia,
including the Republic of Kazakhstan. In particular, the issue of
gas supply in its northern and eastern regions remains relevant for
this country.
Taking into account the strategic partnership with Astana, it
would be logical for us to seek the help of our Kazakh friends in
solving this problem. In order to ensure access to the necessary
energy sources, various options for restructuring the corresponding
gas transmission system are being considered.
Other formats of coordinated work with Kazakh partners are also
being discussed. In general, we proceed from the fact that in the
future, the needs for energy resources in Asia will only increase,
and other interested countries may join our cooperation.
Through the joint efforts of the two countries, the uranium and
mining industries are developing, and projects in the field of the
nuclear fuel cycle and in general in the field of peaceful nuclear
are being successfully implemented.
As is known, the leadership of Kazakhstan is considering the
issue of building a nuclear power plant on the territory of the
republic. The implementation of such an initiative will ensure the
production of clean electricity, solve the problem of its shortage,
satisfy the demand of the population, and, in addition, give a
powerful impetus to the socio-economic development of the region
and the country.
The most important international project involving the two
countries is the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, most of which is
supplied by Kazakhstan, which uses this route to transport a
significant volume of its "black gold" exports.
There are a number of specialized economic agreements between
leading Russian economic operators in the fuel and energy sector -
PJSC Gazprom, LUKOIL, Tatneft, and others - with counterparties
from Kazakhstan regarding the development of hydrocarbon fields,
including on the shelf of the Kazakh part of the Caspian Sea, the
construction of joint energy processing enterprises, etc.
Cooperation in the field of the green
economy
Good prospects for intensifying cooperation between Russia and
Kazakhstan are seen in the green energy direction. Our states have
much in common in their approaches to economic decarbonization and
the energy transition.
Both Russia and Kazakhstan expect to reach zero levels of
greenhouse gas emissions by 2060, emphasizing the tasks of
modernizing the energy and industrial infrastructure, increasing
the use of alternative and renewable energy sources, and, in the
transition period, natural gas.
In this regard, we could talk about joint projects in the fields
of nuclear, renewable, and hydrogen energy, the gas industry, and
the development of forestry and water management complexes. The
relevant departments of the two countries are working on specific
areas of interaction.
The two countries have established constructive cooperation in
the field of environmental protection. In 2021, the regular meeting
of the annual Forum of Interregional Cooperation, with the
participation of heads of state, was entirely devoted to this
actual topic.
Russia's cooperation with Kazakhstan envisages the
implementation of relevant regional initiatives, including saving
the Aral Sea, water use on the Ural and Irtysh rivers,
strengthening climate resilience, and restoring biodiversity.
Transport corridors, including the North-South and
Trans-Caspian International Transport Route
In terms of transport issues, the focus is on the prospects for
the development of successfully functioning international trade
routes, such as the North-South, which include the systematic
construction of highways. Due to the multiplicity of the
corresponding infrastructure, this process has a positive impact
simultaneously on the economic, social, and environmental aspects
of both individual regions and our states as a whole. In the
future, North-South will be able to provide transit for up to 30
million tons of cargo annually.
As for third-party projects, such as, for example, the
Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, the Russian position
is clear: each country has the right to independently decide which
project to join based on its own interests.
Potentially new prospects for cooperation
Russia and Kazakhstan are united by closely intertwined business
and economic ties and industrial and scientific-technical
cooperation.
In the medium term, joint plans include the implementation of a
number of large-scale projects in the automotive, aviation, light,
chemical, petrochemical, and metallurgical industries.
