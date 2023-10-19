Region's First Business Schools Alliance Launched

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Ayeni Olusegun | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The College of Business and Economics (CBE) at Qatar University (QU) yesterday launched the MENA Business Schools Alliance for Sustainability (MEBAS).

The alliance, which aims to devise solutions to sustainability in businesses, promote environmental conservation and achieve SDGs, among others, was launched as part of the 6th International Conference' Entrepreneurship for Sustainability and Impact' (ESI).

With the the pillars of the alliance based on Curriculum Development; Research Consortium; and Awareness, Partnership and Networking, 14 Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) accredited business schools from the region are founding members.

Speaking at the launch, Dean of CBE at QU, Prof. Rana Sobh, emphasised the importance of business schools, adding that launching MEBAS is a remarkable platform to galvanise the region's academic, corporate, and governmental sectors to address the urgent and global challenge of sustainability.

She said business schools groom future leaders responsible for solving modern business problems that affect sustainability. She added that MEBAS would educate business leaders, tackle unique regional challenges, propose impactful solutions and foster collaboration among industry, academia and policy.

“The region has numerous unique challenges like water scarcity, energy security, environmental conservation, youth employment, and integrating sustainability principles into business practices - which makes balancing economic and environmental sustainability challenging. We need to unite forces and build a collective resilience to fight these challenges,” Prof. Sobh said.

“The MENA region is at a crossroads, and the decisions today will shape the future of our societies, economies, and environment. We must take concrete action, and this alliance will provide the structure, support, and momentum necessary to do just that,” Prof Sobh added.

Consequently, the launch of MEBAS provides a platform to connect business schools in the MENA region. The alliance will facilitate the exchange of best practices, innovative ideas, and cutting-edge research to ensure that member schools remain at the forefront of sustainability education and play a key role in driving sustainable practices across the business community.

Regional Head of Middle East and Africa at AACSB International, Ihsan Zakri, also reiterated the challenge of balancing sustainable businesses and profits. He said while the region has its unique issues, the idea of the alliance makes sense at this time to foster partnership and drive change and best practices.

“Hope the region can be an example for business schools to lead the way in supporting major sustainability goals,” Zakri added.

Meanwhile, officials showcased a one-stop platform for MEBAS, which would provide access to live information on sustainability topics and research. The platform is scheduled to be launched officially in December.